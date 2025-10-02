Cattle Posting Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are showing trade on either side of unchanged, with contracts 50 cents higher to 30 cents lower. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 2,552 head listed, with a few bids of $232. Feeder cattle futures are mixed so far on Wednesday with contracts down 12 to 62 cents in the front months and higher in some deferreds. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.28 at $365.33 on September 29.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Wednesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $20.95. Choice boxes were down 37 cents at $370.66, while Select was $2.46 lower to $349.71. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 233,000 head. That was 2,000 head above last week but 11,646 head below the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $231.350, down $0.500,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $234.525, down $0.250,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $237.450, up $0.275,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $360.400, down $0.625

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $359.225, down $0.125

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $353.600, up $0.550

