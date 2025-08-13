Cattle Posting Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are showing some positive trade on the Wednesday session, with gains of 10 to 20 cents in the nearbys. Cash trade has been light this week, with light dressed trade at $385, up $4 wk/wk. the Wednesday morning Fed Cattel Exchange online auction showed sales on 40 of the 1,268 head offered at $245 in IA using the BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures are reverting back lower at midday, with losses of $1.10 to $1.42 on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.65 to $342.69 on August 11.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday morning report, as retailers stock up ahead of the Labor Day run. Choice boxes were up 46 cents at $391.04, while Select was $3.28 higher to $368.92. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 114,000 head, with the week to date total at 217,000. That was up just 1,000 head from last week but 16,998 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $235.925, up $0.100,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $229.225, up $0.200,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $231.025, up $0.125,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $344.275, down $1.100

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $344.825, down $1.425

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $344.000, down $1.150

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.