Cattle Posting Mixed Action on Midweek Trade

Live cattle futures are trading with firm to 50 cent higher trade on Wednesday. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed no sales on 2,510 head listed, with bids of $184-188. Feeder cattle futures are mixed, with November down 12 cents and other contracts up 55 cents to $1. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 19 cents at $249.64 on November 11.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday morning report. Choice boxes were down 78 cents to $307.49/cwt, with Select $1.05 lower @ $278.87. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $28.62. USDA estimated the Tuesday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head, with the weekly total at 233,000 head. That was 11,000 head below the previous week and down 19,183 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $184.200, up $0.500,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $186.225, up $0.100,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $187.825, up $0.125,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $246.700, down $0.125

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $244.125, up $0.550

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $242.700, up $0.975

More news from Barchart

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.