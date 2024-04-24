News & Insights

Cattle Posting Midday Losses Amid More BIAV Fallout

April 24, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Live cattle are slipping lower on Wednesday, with midday losses of $1.37 to $2.30. Cash action has been negligible thus far. Last week’s trade was $183-184 live and $292 dressed in the North, steady to down $1 from the previous week. Southern trade was steady, at $182. Feeders are down 75 cents in the April contract, with others $2.37 to $2.95 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle index was up another $1.11 on April 22 to $243.22. 

USDA has issued an order requiring dairy cows be tested before moving to a new state on Wednesday. This came after several inactivated remnants of the BIAV, which pose no known risk to humans, were detected in milk samples, along with the virus being detected in a lung of an asymptomatic dairy cow that was sent to slaughter.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were pushed back lower in Wednesday morning’s report. Choice boxes were $1.62 lower to $295.78, with Select down $1.99 at $290.77. That took the Chc/Sel spread back up to $5.01. USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 125,000 head for Tuesday, taking this week’s total to 238,000 head. That was down 7,000 head from the previous week and 14,284 head below the same week last year. 

Apr 24 Live Cattle  are at $181.350, down $2.000,

Jun 24 Live Cattle  are at $175.000, down $2.150,

Aug 24 Live Cattle  are at $173.225, down $2.275,

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $243.000, down $0.750

May 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $243.500, down $2.550

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $256.450, down $2.950

