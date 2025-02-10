Cattle Posting Friday Pop

Live cattle futures are up a nickel to 77 cents across the nearbys on Friday. Cash trade has trickled in at $208 in the North so far, down $2-4 from last week. Southern sales are coming in at $206, down $2 from the week prior. Feeder cattle futures are showing 25 to 80 cent gains so far on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.39 from the day prior at $277.64 on February 5.
USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread @ $7.73. Choice boxes were down another $1.72 to $323.98/cwt, with Select 24 cents lower at $314.53. USDA estimated the Thursday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 118,000 head, with the week to date total at 476,000 head. That was 8,000 head below last week and down 20,639 head from the same week last year.
Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $200.675, up $0.050,
Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $197.350, up $0.575,
Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $192.600, up $0.775,
Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $265.575, up $0.275
Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $265.525, up $0.525
May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $264.500, up $0.800On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
