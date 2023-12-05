Cattle Posted New Lows for the Move

Nearby cattle futures are recovering with a Turnaround Tuesday session. The Feb contract is back up by $1.82. Nearby feeders are working 2% to 2.2% higher, with a $4.75 gain in March. There were no confirmed cash trades on Monday, with cash trade last week mostly $174-$175. The 12/1 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $223.27, down by another $2.62.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices dropped another 91 cents in Choice and another $4.19 in Select on Tuesday morning. USDA reported cattle slaughter at 125k head for Monday, compared to 123k head last week and 125k during the same Monday last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $168.100, up $0.850,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $167.950, up $0.875,

April 24 Cattle are at $170.475, up $0.775,

Cash Cattle Index was $175.000, from $177.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $214.200, up $3.675

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $217.100, up $3.525

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.