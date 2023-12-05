Cattle Posted New Lows for the Move

The nearby live cattle futures fell triple digits again on Monday, led by a $2.05 drop for Feb. Feeders were also red on Monday, closing the session with $3.65 to $3.90 losses of as much as 1.8%. There were no confirmed cash trades on Monday, with cash trade last week mostly $174-$175. The 12/1 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $223.27, down by another $2.62.

Afternoon Boxed Beef prices were weaker on Monday, with a $2.47 drop in Choice and a $2.66 weaker Select. USDA reported cattle slaughter at 125k head for Monday, compared to 123k head last week and 125k during the same Monday last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $167.250, down $2.025,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $167.075, down $2.050,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $169.700, down $1.925,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $210.525, down $3.900

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $213.575, down $3.650

