Cattle Post Wednesday Strength

Live cattle futures closed out Wednesday on a high note, with contracts up $1.90 to $2.80 in the nearbys. Cash trade has been reported anywhere from $195 in the south early to more recent sales of $197. Northern action has been quiet. The Wednesday morning online Fed Cattle Exchange auction from Central Stockyards, showed sales on 2 lots at $197 live and one lot at $198.50 using their BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures posted gains of $2.25 to $4.07 across the front months on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 88 cents on Tuesday, with the average price at $277.87.

President Trump is delaying part of the tariffs on Mexico and Canada by a month, with an exemption for auto under the condition they comply with the USMCA trade agreement. He reportedly is considering exempting certain ag products from the tariffs as well.

Commodity Bulletin:

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $11.01. Choice boxes were down $1.33 at $313.54/cwt, with Select $1.49 lower to $302.53. The Wednesday Federally inspected cattle slaughter from USDA was estimated at 120,000 head, taking the weekly total to 345,000 head. That is 6,000 head above the previous week, but still down 19,320 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $196.550, up $1.900,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $192.700, up $2.625,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $191.275, up $2.800,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $276.100, up $2.250,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $276.075, up $3.575,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $275.075, up $4.075,

