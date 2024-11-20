News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Post Tuesday Rally

November 20, 2024 — 02:55 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures extended their strength into Tuesday, closing with gains of $1.175 to $2.475 across the board. Cash trade came across at mostly $185 across the country last week, down $1 to $3. Action early in the week has been mostly compiling showlists. Asks have started to come in around $187-188, with very light northern trade at $290 in the beef.

Feeder cattle rallied another $2.40 to $2.625 into the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.06 at $253.68 on November 18. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction had 7,710 head for sale on Monday, which exceeds the same week last year and the previous week. Price action was listed as steady for feeders, with calves under 450 lbs up $10.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report. Choice boxes were up another $1.51 to $308.79/cwt, with Select a sharp $3.54 lower @ $271.91. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $36.88. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 126,000 head, taking the weekly total to 244,000 head. That is 11,000 head above the previous week and 10,522 head below the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle  closed at $186.575, up $2.475,

Feb 25 Live Cattle  closed at $188.000, up $2.025,

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $189.425, up $1.500,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $254.250, up $2.425,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $252.000, up $2.500,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $251.250, up $2.625,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.