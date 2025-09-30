Cattle Post Monday Losses

Live cattle futures closed out the Monday session with contracts 15 cents to 47 cents lower. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off with Monday compiling showlists. Last week settled in at $232-235 in the North, with Southern action at $235-237. Feeder cattle futures were 30 to 80 cents in the red on Monday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.57 at $367.61 on September 26. The weekly OKC auction had an estimated 4,800 head for sale, above last week. Sales were listed at steady to $3 lower for feeders and calves down $5 to $10.

USDA’s Cold Storage report from Friday showed beef stocks on August 31 at 393.802 million lbs. That was a 1.01% drop from July but was 1.52% above the same period last year.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Monday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $21.79. Choice boxes were down 75 cents at $370.68, while Select was $3.55 lower to $348.89. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter on Monday at 113,000 head. That was 3,000 head above last week but 6,928 head below the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $231.325, down $0.475,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $233.825, down $0.475,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $236.225, down $0.275,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $356.200, down $0.800,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $353.875, down $0.600,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $347.350, down $0.475,

