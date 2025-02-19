Cattle Post Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Live cattle futures closed Wednesday with 35 to 75 cent gains at the close. Cash trade has yet to kick off this week, with last week’s trade mainly $202-203 in the South and $203 in the North. The Wednesday morning Central Stockyards online Fed Cattle Exchange auction showed no sales on 994 head, with bids at $199-202.50. Feeder cattle futures were back lower on Wednesday down 27 to 70 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 52 cents on February 18 at $278.51.

The National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was mixed in the Wednesday afternoon report, as the Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $10.13. Choice boxes were down $1.88 at $313.89/cwt, with Select up 5 cents to $303.76. The Wednesday Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 117,000 head, taking the weekly total to 330,000 head. That is down 7,000 head from the previous week and 15,663 head below the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $197.825, up $0.375,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $194.775, up $0.750,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $190.925, up $0.525,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $269.025, down $0.700,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $268.600, down $0.500,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $267.050, down $0.275,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.