Cattle Post Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Live cattle futures rounded out Wednesday trade with contracts within 27 cents on either side of unchanged. Cash trade came across at mostly $185 across the country last week, down $1 to $3. Action early in the week has been mostly compiling showlists. Asks so far this week have started around $187-188, with very light northern trade at $290 in the beef on Tuesday. No sales were reported on the 2,344 head listed in this morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from the Central Stockyards. Bids were in the $183-183.50 range. Feeder cattle ended the Wednesday session with the recent strength continuing, up 5 to 55 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 58 at $254.26 on November 19.

Cattle on Feed data is set to be released on Friday, with October Placements seen 3.8% above last year, with marketings up 5.2%. November 1 on feed estimates are expected to be down 0.1%

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday PM report. Choice boxes were down $2.40 to $306.39/cwt, with Select 92 cents lower @ $270.99. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $35.40. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 127,000 head, taking the weekly total to 371,000 head. That is 13,000 head above the previous week and 10,485 head below the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $186.300, down $0.275,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $187.925, down $0.075,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $189.700, up $0.275,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.800, up $0.550,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $252.325, up $0.325,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.400, up $0.150,

