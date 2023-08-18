Cattle Positioning Ahead of CoF Report

Live cattle are trading 45 to 65 cents in the green at midday, with traders positioning themselves ahead of the Cattle on Feed report. Feeders are showing 82 cents to $1.37 gains on the day. Cash trade earlier this week with some $178-179 exchanging hands in the South, down $1 on the week. Northern action has been in a range of $185-188, steady to $2 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 68 cents on August 16 to $244.26.

This afternoon’s Cattle on Feed report is expected to show July placements down 5.5% from last year via trade expectation. Marketings during the month are seen at a 5.2% decrease. August 1 on feed inventory is expected to be down 1.6% vs. last year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday AM report. Choice boxes were up $1.56 to $315.70, with Select $1.49 higher to $287.75. USDA estimated Thursday’s FI cattle slaughter at 122,000 head, bringing the week-to-date total to 489,000 head. That is down 2,000 from last week and 13,000 head lower vs. the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $178.500, up $0.450,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $178.875, up $0.550,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $183.075, up $0.550,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.80 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $245.625, up $1.350

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.950, up $0.825

