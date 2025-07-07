Stocks

Cattle Popping Higher Out of the Long Weekend

July 07, 2025 — 02:57 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are $1.82 to $2.10 higher so far on Monday. Cash trade showed sales of $230-232 in the North, with sales of $222-224 in the South creeping to $225 late in the week. Feeder cattle futures are up $4.10 to $4.30 so far on the Monday session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.27 to $311.83 on July 2.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $9.99. Choice boxes were up $1.25 to $391.00 while Select was quoted $2.57 higher at $381.01/cwt. 

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $215.875, up $1.825,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $213.000, up $2.100,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $213.325, up $2.075,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $313.775, up $4.275

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $313.575, up $4.200

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $311.250, up $4.100

