Cattle Pop Higher on Monday, USDA Announces Border Reopening

Live cattle futures posted gains of 35 cents to $1.12 on Monday session. Cash action was mostly compiling showlists on Monday. Trade last week saw sales at $230-233 in the North and $223-225 in the South.

Feeder cattle futures closed out the Monday session with contracts $2.70 to $2.80 in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.10 to $314.07 on June 27. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction showed 5,000 head estimated for Monday’s sale. The USDA announced a risk based reopening of the border with Mexico this afternoon starting on July 7. The port opening will be in phases, starting in Arizona.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in Monday afternoon’s report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $11.46. Choice boxes were down 93 cents to $395.56, while Select was quoted $1.17 higher at $384.10/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 118,000 head. That was 7,000 head above the previous Monday and 2,680 head above the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $225.875, up $1.125,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $213.875, up $0.575,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $210.175, up $0.350,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $310.675, up $2.775,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $310.625, up $2.725,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $308.525, up $2.800,

