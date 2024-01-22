News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Off Lows after Dropping at Open

January 22, 2024 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Midday fat cattle futures are down by 35 to 87 cents so far for Monday, though the nearby contracts are 50c off their lows. Futures dropped triple digits at the open in reaction to the CoF report after Friday’s close. USDA confirmed Friday cash sales near $172-$173. Front month feeder cattle futures also started the week weak, as the midday quotes are 20 to 95 cents in the red. USDA reported 6k head were sold in the OKC auction, including 63% steer and 37% heifer, and including 66% sub-600#s. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped by 3 cents to $227.26 on 1/18.  

The monthly CoF data from NASS had 11.93m head in 1,000+ capacity feedlots on Jan 1. That was a 2.1% increase from last year and matched estimates. The 1.704m head placed in December were 4.5% below Dec ’22, as expected. Marketings were slightly below the trade average guess @ 1.725m head, or -0.9% from the year prior. 

USDA’s AM Boxed Beef prices were up $2.31 for Choice and $2 for Select. USDA reported the week’s beef output at 523.8m lbs, compared to 533.6 million last year. That has the YTD total trailing last year by 6.3%. The week’s slaughter was also down 4.6% from last year’s pace with 617k head. The YTD slaughter total reached 1.705m head but remains 9% behind last year’s pace. 

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $173.375, down $1.000,

April 24 Cattle  are at $176.575, down $0.800,

Jun 24 Cattle  are at $173.850, down $0.475,

Cash Cattle Index was $173.000, from $- last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $229.550, down $0.550

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.