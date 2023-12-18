Cattle Now 23.6% Off Lows

Live cattle finished the Monday trading session with 27 to 97 cent gains. The Feb contract has firmed enough to recover 23.6% of the collapse, but finished Monday ~40 cents off the session highs. Feeder cattle were also off their highs for the close, but still $1.97 to $2.27 in the black. USDA had the bulk of cash activity for last week near $168 and near $268 in the beef. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review stated 5.2k head were sold, with 52% of the total being steers and 52% of the total being +600lbs. The 12/15 CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped by 92 cents to $218.15.

The Monday afternoon boxed beef quotes were mixed, tightening the spread to $25.12. Choice was quoted $2.71 lower to $288.93, with a $580.90 rib quote, while Select firmed up $2.90 to $263.72 and $477.84 for the ribs. USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head, a 1k decrease from last week.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $168.825, up $0.600,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $169.625, up $0.275,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $173.500, up $0.650,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $223.175, up $2.275

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $224.150, up $1.975

