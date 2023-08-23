Cattle Near Neutral into Midweek Trade

Turnaround Tuesday resulted in cattle giving back most of the Monday gains. Fats flipped to net red for the week after the second trade session ended with $0.95 to $1.25 losses. The feeders remain 40 to 80 cents higher for the week, but backed off by $1.25 to $1.42 on Tuesday. USDA had no cash trade to report on Tuesday. Last week’s business was $178-179 for the South and $185-188 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 27 cents to $244.96 on 8/21.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Tuesday, as Choice increased $1.49 and Select was up by $2.18. That tightened the spread back to $27.54. USDA estimated Tuesday cattle slaughter at 124k head for a weekly running total of 246k. That is 2k more than last week but down 4,000 head from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $177.950, down $1.025,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $178.625, down $1.250,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.150, down $1.150,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.500, down $1.275

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.000, down $1.325

