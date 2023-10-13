Cattle Mostly Weaker for Friday’s Midday

Futures are down by 47 to 80 cents, save for a 27c stronger October contract. CME had no deliveries issued against Oct. Feeder cattle futures are 40 to 90 cents weaker through midday. USDA had confirmed another solid day of cash trade on Thursday. Southern deals were mostly steady near $182-183, while Northern trades were $1-2 higher near $185. The 10/11 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 51 cents to $250.30.

USDA’s Export Sales data had 9k MT of beef bookings for the week that ended 10/5. That was a 4-wk low. Shipments were 15.6k MT for the week, bringing the season’s total export to 630.8k MT.

USDA’s monthly WASDE report had 2023 beef production at 26.976b lbs, a 35m lb increase from the Sep figure. That came via a 25m cut to Q3 and a 60m increase for Q4. The 2024 outlook was raised 110m lbs to 25.275 billion – 50 of which was Q1.

Boxed Beef prices were firm in the Friday morning update, with a 2c increase for Choice and a 43c increase in Select. USDA estimates the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 499k head through Thursday, matching last week but 11k below the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $185.625, up $0.225,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $187.275, down $0.525,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $191.425, down $0.575,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.820, from $182.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $251.000, down $1.025

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $252.700, down $0.875

