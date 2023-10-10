Cattle Mostly Red Looking for Cash Trades

As October enters the delivery process, traders seek current cash market adjustments. CME had the oldest dated long as May of 2022. Current board quotes are 35 to 70 cents in the red. Feeders are working on both sides of UNCH from -85 cents to +65 cents for the day. Cash trade was mostly $182 in the South and $184 in the North last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell another 68 cents to $249.73 on 10/06.

USDA’s reported Tuesday AM Wholesale Boxed Beef prices as 43c weaker in Choice and $1.47 lower in Select. USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head. That matches last week, but is 1,000 head behind the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $182.350, down $0.025, Dec 23 Cattle are at $184.850, down $0.500, Feb 24 Cattle are at $189.150, down $0.475, Cash Cattle Index was $183.000, from $184.00 last week Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.400, up $0.500 Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.775, up $0.125

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.