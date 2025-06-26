Cattle Mostly Higher at Thursday’s Midday

Live cattle futures are trading with 7 to 55 cent gains so far. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with bids of $222 in the South so far, with northern dressed bids at $365. No sales were reported in the Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards, with 1,652 head listed. Bids were $221-224. Feeder cattle futures are up 75 cents to $1.17 across the front months on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 27 cents @ $310.60.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 14,075 MT of beef sold in the week of June 19 for 2025 shipment. Japan was the top buyer of 6,800 MT, with 3,000 MT sold to South Korea. Exports were tallied at a 3-week low of 12,597 MT. If that total, 3,800 MT was headed to South Korea, with 3,400 MT sold to Japan.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA reported beef stocks at the end of May at 407.786 million lbs, which was down 2.73% from last month and 1.18% below last year.

National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Thursday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $15.81. Choice boxes were down 57 cents to $394.37, while Select was quoted $2.27 higher at $378.25/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 118,000 head, with the week to date total at 347,000 head. That is 13,000 head above the week prior but 5,691 head below the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $221.700, up $0.100,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $209.525, up $0.550,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $206.425, up $0.075,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $303.475, up $1.175

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $303.450, up $0.850

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $301.500, up $0.750

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.