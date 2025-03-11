News & Insights

Cattle Mostly Higher to Kick Off the Week

March 11, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Austin Schroeder

Live cattle futures saw some slight Monday strength, up 30 to 70 cents. Cash trade has been quiet so far, with most compiling showlists on Monday. Last week’s trade came in at $196-198 in the south, with northern trade at $200-202, steady to $2 higher wk/wk. Feeder cattle settled the session mixed, with contracts up 35 cents to down 25 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 18 cents on March 7, with the average price at $273.95. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 5,000 head, which is nearly half of the week prior, and slightly below the same week last year. Feeder steers were up $5-10, with heifers $3-8 higher. Lighter weight steers were up $5-15, with heifers steady.

Monday afternoon’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher, with the Chc/Sel spread at $10.63. Choice boxes were up $2.68 at $317.58/cwt, with Select $1.15 higher at $306.95. Monday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head by the USDA. That is 13,000 head above the previous Monday and 3,088 larger than the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $200.575, up $0.300,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $197.225, up $0.750,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $195.100, up $0.750,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $277.050, up $0.075,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $277.925, down $0.225,

May 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $278.550, up $0.350,

