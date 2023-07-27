Cattle Mostly Higher as Corn Weakens

The live cattle futures market is trading 5 to 57 cents in the black, though the August contract is down by 20 cents. Midday feeders are up by triple digits so far with a $1.62 gain for October. There were again no sales made for the 1,772 head listed on the FCE, bids were capped at $179 with asks of $180+. USDA had no cash trades reported for Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 31 cents weaker to $241.62 on 7/24.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had a 24-week high for beef bookings for the week that ended 7/20. The 21,355 MT sold was mostly to South Korea and Japan, and left total commitments for the year at 607k MT.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report saw a 20c drop for Choice and a 17c increase for Select, tightening the spread to $23.16 cwt. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Wednesday at 373k head. That is up from 369k last week and is 1k above the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $178.375, down $0.300,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $179.900, down $0.050,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $183.800, up $0.250,

Cash Cattle Index was $180.000, from $178.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $245.200, up $1.000

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $248.900, up $1.450

