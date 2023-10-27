Cattle Mostly Drop on Thursday

The October feeder cattle contract went off the board at a $240.55, as the other front months closed with $1.47 to $1.55 losses. The fat cattle closed the day down by $0.72 to $1.10, past the in-delivery October contract’s 57 cent gain. USDA confirmed some light Thursday sales from $183 to $185. The bulk of the week’s trade has been mostly $183 for the South and from $183 to $185 in NE. The 10/25 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $240.62, down by $1.01.

Weekly FAS data showed 17,406 MT of beef was sold for export during the week that ended 10/19. That was a 4-wk high led by sales to South Korea. USDA also had 13.7k MT of beef shipped during the week for a season total of 658,198 MT. The report also included 3.9k MT of 2024 beef sales, bringing the forward book to 5.9k MT.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices weakened on Thursday with a 65c drop in Choice and a $1.97 drop in Select. FI cattle slaughter was listed at 502k head during the week through Thursday. That is even with last week, but is down by 11k head from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.700, up $0.575,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $179.325, down $0.100,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $180.400, down $1.100,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $236.500, down $1.550

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $235.075, down $1.475

