Cattle Mixed on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are mixed on Wednesday with nearbys up 5 to 30 cents. Cash trade was slow last week, with some Southern action at $182-183, down $1-2 and the North steady at $184. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed 0 sales on the 1,548 head listed, with bids of $180-180.25. Feeder cattle futures are down 80 cents to $1.30. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 82 cents at $239.98 on September 2.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday morning report. Choice boxes were up 61 cents at $311.28, with Select products 33 cents higher @ $300.44. The Chc/Select spread widened to $10.84. USDA estimated Tuesday‘s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, taking the weekly total to 127,000. That is well below the previous week and 1,416 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $179.600, up $0.325,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $179.100, up $0.250,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $179.625, up $0.050,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $240.075, down $1.300

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $238.050, down $1.275

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $235.750, down $0.875

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.