Cattle Mixed on Thursday

March 14, 2025 — 04:08 pm EDT

Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Live cattle futures posted slight gains on the Thursday session, with contracts up 40 to 65 cents. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few light sales of $200 in KS on Wednesday. Feeder cattle slipped back on Thursday with futures down a tick to 75 cents at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.54 on March 13, with the average price at $281.25. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showed beef bookings in the week of 3/6 at 14,331 MT. The largest buyer was Japan at 4,600 MT, with 3,000 MT sold to South Korea and 2,500 MT to China. Shipments were tallied at a 5-week high of 15,930 MT. South Korea and Japan were the top destinations of 4,400 MT each, with 2,500 MT to China. 

The Thursday afternoon National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA showed prices falling, with the Chc/Sel narrowing to $12.22. Choice boxes were down $1.41 at $319.69/cwt, with Select 6 cents lower at $307.47. The Thursday Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 121,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 483,000 head. That is 16,000 head above the previous week and 10,536 larger than the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $202.050, up $0.650,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $198.275, up $0.400,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $195.950, up $0.400,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $280.225, down $0.025,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $279.975, down $0.750,

May 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $281.525, down $0.350,

