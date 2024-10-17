Cattle Mixed on Thursday

Live cattle futures are mixed again on the Thursday session with front months down 20 to 25 cents and other contracts higher. There were another 6 deliveries against October, this time to Burwell, NE on Wednesday. The Thursday morning Central Stockyards online Fed Cattle Exchange auction showed no sales on the 2,720 head listed for sale, with bids running $183-185. Outside of that, there have been bids of $187 and northern sales of $296 in the beef. Feeder cattle futures are up 5 to 47 cents in the nearbys and down 7 cents in Jan. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 44 cents at $249.45 on October 15.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report. Choice boxes were up 69 cents to $319.82/cwt, with Select $1.78 higher @ $294.15. The Chc/Select spread narrowed to $25.67. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, which takes the weekly total to 370,000 head. That is 11,000 head above the previous week but down 6,348 head from the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $186.825, down $0.225,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $186.350, down $0.250,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $187.200, up $0.225,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $246.575, up $0.475

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $245.550, up $0.050

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $243.275, down $0.075

