Cattle Mixed through Tuesday’s Trading

December 19, 2023 — 02:37 pm EST

Tuesday’s action led cattle futures to both sides of UNCH. Feb has printed a $1.40 range from -80 to +60 cents. The feeders are also mixed at midday, trading within 50 cents of UNCH so far. USDA had the bulk of cash activity for last week near $168 and near $268 in the beef. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review had prices mostly $2-$8 higher for the week, with 5k head sold. The 12/15 CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped by 92 cents to $218.15.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed a 2c recovery in Choice this morning, while Select backed off by 30 cents. USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head, a 1k decrease from last week. 

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $169.000, up $0.175,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $169.325, down $0.300,

April 24 Cattle  are at $173.300, down $0.200,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.000, from $170.74 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $222.800, down $0.375

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $224.125, down $0.025

