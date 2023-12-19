Cattle Mixed through Tuesday’s Trading

Tuesday’s action led cattle futures to both sides of UNCH. Feb has printed a $1.40 range from -80 to +60 cents. The feeders are also mixed at midday, trading within 50 cents of UNCH so far. USDA had the bulk of cash activity for last week near $168 and near $268 in the beef. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review had prices mostly $2-$8 higher for the week, with 5k head sold. The 12/15 CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped by 92 cents to $218.15.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed a 2c recovery in Choice this morning, while Select backed off by 30 cents. USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head, a 1k decrease from last week.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $169.000, up $0.175,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $169.325, down $0.300,

April 24 Cattle are at $173.300, down $0.200,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.000, from $170.74 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $222.800, down $0.375

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $224.125, down $0.025

