Cattle Mixed on Monday

Live cattle futures saw 25 to 75 cent higher trade on Monday. Last week’s cash trade saw some $190 live in the North on Thursday, with $298 sales in the beef, both lower by $3 and $7 on the week. Southern trade kicked off on Friday with $185 sales, which is steady to $2 lower on the week. Feeder cattle futures were down 7 to 50 cents on the Tuesday session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.72 at $243.99 on August 16. Today’s OKC Feeder Cattle auction shows an estimated 4,229 head for sale, below last week and last year. Feeder steers were steady to down $2, with heifers steady. Steer and heifer calves were down $3-6.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef were lower in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down $1.90 at $315.55 with Select product 58 cents lower @ $302.01. The Chc/Select spread was thus narrowed to $13.54. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 117,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 5,983 head below the same Monday last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $182.800, down $0.000,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $179.025, up $0.725,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $178.375, up $0.250,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.375, down $0.400,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $239.275, down $0.225,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $235.875, down $0.075,

