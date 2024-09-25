Cattle Mixed on the Midweek Session

Live cattle futures are showing mixed trade on Wednesday with nearby contracts down 12 to 35 cents and deferreds higher. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with this morning’s Central Stockyards FCE online auction showing no sales on the 1,100 head, with bids of $179-182. Last week saw sales of $183 in the South last week, with northern sales at $184-185. Feeder cattle futures are up 30 to 80 cents across the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 52 cents at $244.02 on September 23.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday AM report. Choice boxes were down 88 cents to $301.01/cwt, with Select $1.64 lower @ $285.23. The Chc/Select spread widened to $15.78. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000, taking the weekly total to 243,000 head. That is 13,000 head below the previous week and 20,766 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $182.850, down $0.350,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $184.275, down $0.125,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $185.450, up $0.025,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $245.275, up $0.325

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $246.100, up $0.300

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $244.200, up $0.800

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.