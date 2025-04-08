Cattle Mixed at Midday After Early Strength

Live cattle are trading with mixed action on Tuesday, with contracts 40 cents higher to 27 cents lower. There were no deliveries on first notice day for April live cattle. Last week’s cash trade was reported at $208 in the South last week, down $1-2 from last week. Northern sales were steady to down $1 to $212-213.

Feeder cattle futures are leaking lower, down 45 to 55 vents so far, as front month April is up 2.675. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.95 on April 4, with the average price at $290. There are just 1,589 head sold on Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction, with price action down $5-10 for feeder steers and $15 lower for calves over 500 lbs. Heifers were down $12-15 and calves down $20-25.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was again higher on Tuesday morning, as the Chc/Sel narrowed to $15.14. Choice boxes were up just 3 cents at $339.53/cwt, with Select $5.09 higher to $324.39. Monday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 108,000 head. That was 4,000 head above the previous Monday and down 12,384 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $199.325, up $0.400,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $193.900, down $0.275,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $190.575, up $0.050,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $280.500, up $2.675

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $270.825, down $0.450

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $277.500, down $0.550

