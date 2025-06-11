Stocks

Cattle Mixed at Midday

June 11, 2025 — 10:35 pm EDT

Live cattle futures are mixed, with front months up 32 to 75 cent and other contracts down 15 cents. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed $235 sales in TX and $238-240 in KS, with BidTheGrid™ sales of $237-240. Feeder cattle futures are 90 cents to $1.50 lower on Wednesday, pulling off the early session lows. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $3.58 on June 9 with an average price of $314.04. 

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Wednesday morning, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $13.17. Choice boxes were back up $1.88 at $373.64, while Select was quoted 63 cents higher at $360.47/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 119,000 head, with the weekly total 231,000 head. That is 5,000 head below the week prior on a revised Monday total and 14,562 head below the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $227.800, up $0.725,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $218.525, up $0.325,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $215.500, down $0.150,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $311.650, down $1.500

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $311.825, down $0.925

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $309.600, down $0.950

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
