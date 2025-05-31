Cattle Mixed on Friday

Live cattle futures are mixed on Friday, with June up 50 cents and other front months slipping lower. Cash trade showed sales at $221-223 in the South on this wee, with business at $234-235 in the North. Feeder cattle futures are trading with Friday losses of 30 to 40 cents at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.91 on May 28 with an average price of $297.75.

USDA Export Sales data showed 14,695 MT of beef sold in the week of May 22, a 6-week high. Export Shipments were back down to 12,644 MT.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was mixed on Friday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread at $9.11. Choice boxes were down 10 cents at $365.99, while Select was quoted $3.24 higher at $356.88/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 355,000 head. That is down 18,778 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $216.025, up $0.500,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $209.950, down $0.125,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $207.975, down $0.175,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $299.625, down $0.300

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $298.500, down $0.350

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $296.400, down $0.375

