Cattle Mixed on Friday

Live cattle futures are posting $1.50 to $2.50 losses across the front month on Friday . February futures expire today, as there have yet to be any deliveries. Cash sales have been reported at $197 in the south and light $198 trade in the North. The Friday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw sales on 152 head of the 1,826 head offered at $198. Feeder cattle continue are mixed with March up 55 cents and other contracts weaker at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 91 cents on February 26, with the average price at $279.64.

The Friday morning National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA showed prices mixed, with the Chc/Sel spread back up to $9.76. Choice boxes were up 64 cents at $311.82/cwt, with Select 7 cents lower to $302.06. The Thursday Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 118,000 but the USDA, with the weekly total at 457,000 head. That is 10,000 head above the previous week but still down 33,155 head from the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $197.725, down $1.675,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $193.625, down $2.500,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $189.925, down $2.400,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $277.000, up $0.550

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $275.175, down $0.375

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $273.100, down $0.875

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.