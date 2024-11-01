Cattle Mixed on Expiration Day

Live cattle futures are mixed, with expiring Oct seeing a surge to $193 and the rest of the board 22 cents higher to lower in the deferreds. Cash trade saw some light action on Wednesday, with trade anywhere from $189-190. Some bids are being reported at $190 again today. Feeder cattle futures are down 42 cents to $1, with expiring October up $1.10. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 57 cents at $250.06 on October 29.

Export sales of beef totaled 13,854 MT in the week of 10/24, a drop from the week prior. South Korea was the top buyer of 4,900 MT, with 3,200 MT sold to China. Sales of 5,700 MT were also reported for 2025. Shipments totaled 15,737 MT in that week, a reduction from the previous week. A total of 4,800 MT was shipped to South Korea, with 2,900 MT to Japan.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report. Choice boxes were down another $1.58 to $317.86/cwt, with Select $1.28 lower @ $288.04. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $29.82. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head, with the weekly total at 369,000. That is 2,000 head above the previous week but down 4,972 head from the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $193.000, up $4.600,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $186.650, up $0.225,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $186.825, down $0.225,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $252.050, up $1.100

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $245.075, down $0.425

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $241.100, down $0.875

