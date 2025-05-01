Cattle Mixed Despite Record High Cash Trade

Live cattle futures are down 15 to 50 cents at midday, with new nearby June up 52 cents . Cash trade has been $214-218 so far in the South, with some business up to $222 in the North. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 436 of the 872 head offered at $218 in TX. Feeder cattle futures are down 5 cents to $2.15 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 63 cents on April 29, with the average price at $295.77.

Export Sales data showed a total of 12,290 MT of beef sold in the week of 4/24, back up from the week prior. Japan was the buyer of 4,000 MT, with 3,700 MT to South Korea. Shipments were 15,776 MT, a 7-week high. The top destination was South Korea at 5,600 MT, with 4,900 MT to Japan.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report saw mixed action on Thursday morning, as the Chc/Sel narrowed back to $18.20. Choice boxes were down $2.57 at $342.74/cwt, with Select up $2.52 to $324.54. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 121,000 head for Wednesday, with the weekly total at 345,000. That is 5,000 head below the week prior and down 13,878 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $208.925, up $0.525,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $203.900, down $0.150,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $201.525, down $0.425,

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $292.125, down $0.450

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $293.100, down $1.925

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $291.650, down $2.150

