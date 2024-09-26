Cattle Mixed, as Cash Trade Kicks Off and Boxed Beef Weakens

Live cattle futures are showing mixed action at midday, with nearby October up 45 cents and other contracts steady to 32 cents lower. This morning’s Central Stockyards FCE online auction showed no sales on the 1,100 head. Bids ranged from $179-182, as reserve prices, or asks were $184 across the board. Cash trade so far this week has been slow, with a few sale fo$184-185 starting un the South this morning and Northern bids of $185. Feeder cattle futures are mixed, within 20 cents of unchanged in most nearby contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 28 cents at $244.30 on September 24.

Export Sales data showed beef sales at just 10,061 MT in the week that ended on 9/19, a 7-week low. The largest buyer was China, with purchases of 2,100 MT, as Japan bought 1,700 MT. Export shipments were 12,493 MT in that week, back down from the previous week. The lead destination was South Korea at 3,100 MT, with 2,600 MT shipped to Japan.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower again in the Thursday AM report. Choice boxes were down $1.53 to $296.64/cwt, with Select 35 cents lower @ $282.93. The Chc/Select spread tightened to $13.71. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 120,000, taking the weekly total to 363,000 head. That is 8,000 head below the previous week and 16,888 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $183.500, up $0.450,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $184.325, up $0.000,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $185.175, down $0.325,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $245.500, up $0.125

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $245.825, down $0.200

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $243.875, down $0.175

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.