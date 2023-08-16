News & Insights

Cattle Mixed at Midweek

Live cattle are posting some weakness on Wednesday, with contracts 30 to 40 cents lower, excluding nearby August, which is unchanged. Feeders are following along, as cotnracts are down 25 to 70 cents at midday. The electronic FCE had 1,402 head listed, but saw no sales between $177 bids and $181 asks. USDA saw 7k head sold on Tuesday in the country, mostly at $188 in the WCB. USDA’s OKC Feeder Cattle Auction Review showed 8k head were sold with $2 per cwt stronger prices. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $244.81 after a 29 cent increase on 8/11. 

USDA quoted Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher with $1.41 increase in Choice and a $1.92 for Select. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI cattle slaughter at 125k head for a week-to-date total of 244,000 head. That is down 3k from last week and 4k head from the same week last year. 

Aug 23 Cattle  are at $179.100, unch,

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $179.600, down $0.375,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $183.825, down $0.350,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.960, from $179.80 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $245.300, down $0.575

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $249.075, down $0.700


