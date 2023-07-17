Cattle Mixed at Midday, Feeders are the Leaders

Live Cattle contracts are anywhere form 37 cents lower to 37 cents higher so far on the day. USDA reported $180 - $186 cash sales in the WCB for Friday, though Southern trade was mostly unestablished for the week. There were two sales listed in the Friday FCE auction with 122 heifers selling at $178.50 and 116 steers for $179. Tuesday’s scheduled FCE auction has 666 head listed for sale. Feeder cattle are leading charge to the upside, 65 cents to $1.02 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index faded back by 24 cents on July 13 to $239.45.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices mixed in the Monday morning report. Choice boxes were $1.13 higher to $307.07/cwt, with Select down 35 cents to $276.26/cwt. USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI cattle slaughter was 633,000 head through Saturday. That is 40k head below the same week last year, as the now 17.48m head slaughter trails last year’s pace by 3.6%.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $180.625, up $0.450,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $182.350, down $0.275,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $186.150, up $0.375,

Cash Cattle Index was $178.000, from $178.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.775, up $1.125

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.325, up $1.100

