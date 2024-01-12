News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Mixed at Midday

January 12, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The fat cattle futures market is trading 25 to 47 cents in the red at midday, though feeders are up by as much as 57 cents so far. USDA had minimal cash action on Wednesday, mostly near $175. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for was $227.75 on 1/10, back down by 66 cents. 

USDA’s monthly beef production outlook raised the 2023 total by 35 million lbs to 26.967 billion. The outlook for 2024 was also raised by 120m to 26.11 billion. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $2.82 higher in Choice and $3 cwt. stronger in Select on Thursday afternoon, leaving the Chc/Sel spread at $15.95. Federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week was listed at 424k head through Thursday, down by 78k head from the same week last year. 

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $171.325, down $0.475,

April 24 Cattle  are at $173.875, down $0.700,

Jun 24 Cattle  are at $171.375, down $0.600,

Cash Cattle Index was $173.000, from $172.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $226.250, down $0.025

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $227.175, down $0.225

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.