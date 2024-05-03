Cattle Mixed as We Round Out Week

Live cattle are up a nickel to 90 cents across most contracts on Friday. Cash trade has been slow to develop this week with bids of $184 in the South and $186 in the North, as there have been a few trades in the north in a range of $187-188. Midday action has feeders mixed, with front months steady to a dime lower and other contracts up 10 to 87 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle index was down $3.69 on May 1 to $243.37.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report. Choice boxes were back up $2.02 at $294.92, with Select slipping 51 cents higher to $288.49. That took the Chc/Sel spread to $6.43. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 120,000 head, taking the weekly total to 480,000 head. That is 8,000 head below last week and down 13,689 head from the same week last year.

Jun 24 Live Cattle are at $176.850, up $0.050,

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $174.675, up $0.725,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $178.250, up $0.875,

May 24 Feeder Cattle are at $243.575, down $0.025

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $255.150, down $0.075

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $256.075, up $0.100

