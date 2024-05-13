Cattle Mixed Around on Monday, as Boxed Beef Prices Improve

Live cattle closed the Monday session with contracts mostly 5 to 72 cents lower, as a couple spring 2025 contracts were slightly higher. Cash was mixed around last week, with the South seeing action anywhere from $183-185, and the North at $186-187. Feeders were higher on the day, as contracts were 5 to 57 cents higher, with exception to a couple deferred contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle index was back up 75 cents on May 10 to $241.36.

Crop Progress data showed pasture ratings up 1% to 47% gd/ex, taking the Brugler500 index up 3 points to 322. A weighted average the major beef cow states saw ratings increase 5 points to 337.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices shot higher in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $4.38 at $298.95, with Select $3.01 higher to $287.18. That widened the Chc/Sel spread to $11.77. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 116,000 head for Monday. That down 4,000 head from last Monday and 8,964 head below last year.

Jun 24 Live Cattle closed at $175.575, down $0.575,

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $173.400, down $0.725,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $176.825, down $0.600,

May 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $239.375, up $0.575,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.350, up $0.450,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $252.225, up $0.250,

