Cattle Mixed Again on Wednesday

Live cattle are trading with mixed action on Wednesday, as the nearbys are down a tick to 25 cents. Cash trade has yet to kick off this week, with some light bids of $178 reported in the South. Wednesday’s Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 1,422 head listed, with bids of $178-180. Feeder cattle futures are showing 25 to 70 cent gains. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 93 cents at $242.99 on September 9.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday AM report. Choice boxes were down another 22 cents @ $308.01, with Select $2.54 lower at $294.47. The Chc/Select spread widened to $13.54. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head, taking the weekly total to 238,000 head. That is well above the previous week due to the holiday but 11,225 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $176.075, down $0.250,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $176.400, down $0.025,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $177.525, up $0.000,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $239.225, up $0.750

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $235.900, up $0.500

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $232.550, up $0.275

