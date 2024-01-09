News & Insights

Cattle Market Trading Mixed

January 09, 2024

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

After Monday’s weaker fats and stronger feeders, the midday board shows stronger fats and weaker feeders for a Turnaround Tuesday. Fat cattle are up by 20 to 72 cents so far, leaving the Feb contract a net 20c in the red for the week. Front month feeders are 25 to 75 cents weaker with March now a nickel weaker for the week. There were no cash cattle sales confirmed for Monday. USDA had the bulk of the week’s cash sales near $173-$175 for the North. The weekly OKC Feeder Auction review showed 14.3k head sold were mostly $3-8 lower from the week of 12/19. The 1/5 CME Feeder Cattle Index was up by 93 cents to $229.02. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger in the AM report with a $1.96 increase for Choice and a $3.30 increase to $262.66. FI cattle slaughter was reported at 115k head compared to 127k head during the same Monday last year.  

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $170.625, up $0.675,

April 24 Cattle  are at $173.300, up $0.275,

Jun 24 Cattle  are at $170.500, up $0.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $173.000, from $172.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $223.375, down $0.500

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $224.175, down $0.900

