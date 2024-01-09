Cattle Market Trading Mixed

After Monday’s weaker fats and stronger feeders, the midday board shows stronger fats and weaker feeders for a Turnaround Tuesday. Fat cattle are up by 20 to 72 cents so far, leaving the Feb contract a net 20c in the red for the week. Front month feeders are 25 to 75 cents weaker with March now a nickel weaker for the week. There were no cash cattle sales confirmed for Monday. USDA had the bulk of the week’s cash sales near $173-$175 for the North. The weekly OKC Feeder Auction review showed 14.3k head sold were mostly $3-8 lower from the week of 12/19. The 1/5 CME Feeder Cattle Index was up by 93 cents to $229.02.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger in the AM report with a $1.96 increase for Choice and a $3.30 increase to $262.66. FI cattle slaughter was reported at 115k head compared to 127k head during the same Monday last year.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $170.625, up $0.675,

April 24 Cattle are at $173.300, up $0.275,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $170.500, up $0.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $173.000, from $172.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $223.375, down $0.500

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $224.175, down $0.900

