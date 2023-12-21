Cattle Market to See Weekly Foreign Demand for U.S. Beef

Live cattle trade closed with 45 cent gains in the deferred contracts and $1.52 gains for Feb. Feeders were also stronger on Wednesday, ending up by $2.15 to $2.65. Cash fed trade for Wednesday was confirmed near $170 with over 10k head marketed.. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 12/19 was $220.31, up by 40 cents.

Pre CoF estimates call for Dec 1 inventory to be up between 1.8% and 2.7% from last year. The average of analyst responses in wire surveys is to see a 2.2% increase to ~11.95m head. Traders are looking for lighter marketings and placements relative to last year, between -1.7% and -5.7% for placements and between -5.5% and -8% for marketings. The average guess is to see 96.2% and 93.3% of last year respectively.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday afternoon report as Choice was 30 cents stronger and Select $1.56 weaker. That left the spread at $27.53. USDA reported the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 372k head. That is 8k less than last week’s pace, but is up by 29k more than the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $170.025, up $1.575,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $170.300, up $1.525,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $173.825, up $1.150,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $224.050, up $2.150

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $225.750, up $2.550

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

