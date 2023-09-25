Cattle Market to React to CoF Numbers

Live cattle futures settled triple digits higher on Friday, willing to ignore the pending Cattle on Feed report because of a firm tone to cash cattle. The $2.10 gain in October left the lead month at a 15 cent gain for the week’s move, while Dec was still 47 cents in the red Fri/Fri. USDA had the week’s cash trade from $185-$186 in the North and mostly $183 for the South. Feeder cattle futures ended Friday $0.82 to $1.45 in the black. That limited the week’s net loss to $3.27 for Sep. The CME Feeder Cattle Index from was 87 cents weaker on 9/21 to $253.22.

The weekly CFTC report confirmed net new buying from cattle spec traders during the week that ended 9/19. The group added 5.2k new longs for a 103k contract net long.

The monthly CoF report showed 11.094m head of cattle in 1,000+hd feedlots on 9/1. That was a 2.18% drop from Sep ’22, near the 2.3% drop traders expected. NASS had August placements at 2.003m head, which was 5.1% lower yr/yr compared to the 6.7% expected drop. Marketings were down 6% to 1.884m head. Survey respondents were looking for a 5.3% drop on average.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were shown at $303.33 in Choice after a $1.40 increase, and at $280.43 in Select after a $1.43 increase. The week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 625k head through Saturday. That is down from 632k LW and 671k from the same week last year. The YTD slaughter reached 23.627 million head, still down 4.3% yr/yr.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $187.075, up $2.100,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $191.350, up $1.850,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $195.550, up $1.475,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.100, up $0.825

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $259.150, up $1.375

