Cattle Market to Get Beef Export Demand

August 10, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Live cattle futures were 7 to 87 cents higher on Wednesday. The October contract saw a $1.35 range on the day and settled just 17 cents off the high. Front month feeder cattle were $0.60 to $1.20 higher on Wednesday, though Sep had faded 40 cents from the session high. Wednesday’s FCE auction had no sales for the 2,124 head listed with bids capped at $175. Cash trade activity remains quiet this week, outside of Northern dressed business from $295 to $303. The 8/7 CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 82 cents to $245.02.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice $1.13 higher and Select $1.98 higher on Wednesday afternoon. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 369k head for the week through Wednesday. That is 2,000 lighter than last week’s pace and trails the same week last year by 1,000 head.  

Aug 23 Cattle  closed at $180.575, up $0.875,

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $181.700, up $0.800,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $185.500, up $0.300,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $247.150, up $1.150

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $250.625, up $1.200

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $252.150, up $0.925


