Cattle Market to Get Beef Export Demand

Live cattle futures were 7 to 87 cents higher on Wednesday. The October contract saw a $1.35 range on the day and settled just 17 cents off the high. Front month feeder cattle were $0.60 to $1.20 higher on Wednesday, though Sep had faded 40 cents from the session high. Wednesday’s FCE auction had no sales for the 2,124 head listed with bids capped at $175. Cash trade activity remains quiet this week, outside of Northern dressed business from $295 to $303. The 8/7 CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 82 cents to $245.02.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice $1.13 higher and Select $1.98 higher on Wednesday afternoon. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 369k head for the week through Wednesday. That is 2,000 lighter than last week’s pace and trails the same week last year by 1,000 head.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $180.575, up $0.875,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.700, up $0.800,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.500, up $0.300,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.150, up $1.150

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.625, up $1.200

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $252.150, up $0.925

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.