Cattle Market to Begin Trade after Labor Day Weekend

Live cattle prices were 27 to 67 cents weaker on Friday, but closed the session ~30-40 cents off the lows. October ended the week with a net $1.02 loss. Friday cash sales rounded out the week mostly $178-179 in the South and mostly $182 in the North. Feeder cattle futures ended the day $1.27 to $1.42 lower, leaving the Sep contract at a 65 cent gain for the week’s net move. The weekly feeder cattle chart is at a new all time high, with the roll to September. The 8/29 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 3 cents stronger to $249.15.

Managed money traders were adding longs in live cattle through the week that ended 8/29. That extended their net long by 4.2k contracts to 94,024. In feeders, the spec traders were 15,166 contracts net long. That was a 2.8k increase via net new buying and short covering for the week.

Friday Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were shown at $314.49 in Choice and $290.29 in Select. That was a 70 cent and a $1.04 increase respectively. The ribs were $521.74 in Choice and $442.61 in Select. USDA estimates the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 629k head through Saturday. That compares to 626k last week and 642k during the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 4.1%.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $180.150, down $0.675,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $184.175, down $0.625,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $188.325, down $0.525,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.850, down $1.425

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.650, down $1.375

