Cattle Market Mostly Weaker Again on Tuesday

August 08, 2023 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month futures are down by $0.37 to $0.60 so far for Tuesday’s session. The August contract is up by 20 cents at midday. There were no delivery notices last night. The oldest (and patient) long is dated 12/1/22. The Tuesday FCE auction saw 2,124 head listed from $182 to $210 (1400# Angus heifers – Montana), with no bids made. Cash trade activity was quiet on Monday. 

Feeder cattle are currently $1.32 to $1.92 weaker, extending the triple digit pullback to start the week. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction review mentioned steady to higher bids for feeder cattle, while heifer calves were $4 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 8/3 increased by 90 cents to $245.84. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice boxes up by 94 cents to $302.43 and Select $1.97 higher to $276.98.  USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 116k head, down from 124k last week and 118k head during the same week last year. 

Aug 23 Cattle  are at $179.950, up $0.250,

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $181.150, down $0.275,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $185.250, down $0.525,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.800, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $245.750, down $1.225

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $249.200, down $1.675


