Cattle Market Looks for Cash Direction into Midweek

Live cattle prices were back up 17 to 35 cents on Tuesday. That eclipsed the Monday drop and left Dec at a net 12c gain for the week’s move. CME had no deliveries against the October contract, though the oldest dated long is now listed as 3/13/23. Feeder cattle futures finished the Tuesday session with $0.47 to $1.27 gains, leaving the Nov contract’s week to date pullback at $1.12. USDA had cash trade last week mostly near $183 in the South and near $185 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.43 weaker to $246.83.

Boxed Beef prices from the Tuesday update were up by 47 cents in Choice to $305.14, and a $1.43 increase to Select to $278.63. USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter at 127k head for Tuesday, leaving the WTD total at 251,000 head. That is 2k below last week and was 1k more than the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $185.500, up $0.300,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $186.875, up $0.325,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $191.000, up $0.350,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.800, up $0.475

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.450, up $0.525

